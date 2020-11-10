Artist Gianni Lee’s First Solo Exhibition, “Black Heroism & The Wounds They Carry”

Multi-disciplinary artist Gianni Lee’s debut solo exhibition, Black Heroism & The Wounds They Carry, runs now through 29 November in Atlanta, Georgia’s The Gallery at WISH. Lee celebrates and explores the Black diaspora as he collides iconography and historical figures with his lush, colorful aesthetic and various, harmonious styles. An undercurrent of optimism runs through the work—even as it addresses racial inequality. Lee explains that his mission with this exhibition is to ask, “How do we channel our legacy of greatness to create a more equitable future?” Read more at V Man.

Image courtesy of Gianni Lee