A Peaceful Message from NASA’s InSight Lander on Mars

NASA’s InSight Lander, a groundbreaking “robotic geologist” that touched down in the Red Planet’s Elysium Planitia back in November 2018, may be approaching its final transmissions as windblown dust has clogged its power supply. “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me,” read a message on the NASA InSight Twitter account on Monday. According to mission results, the lander has measured over 1,300 seismic events, all while conducting geologic excavations. Read more about the solar-powered wonder and its accomplishments at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of NASA’s InSight Lander