NASA’s Highest-Resolution Photo of Mars

NASA’s new image of the surface of Mars—the space agency’s highest-resolution photograph of the Red Planet ever—comprises 1,200 total images. The wide-pan photograph features what researchers hypothesize are former sites of lakes and streams that dried up over the course of several billion years. The 1.8-billion-pixel shot was taken by the Curiosity Rover during November and December of 2019 and surveyed in the months that followed, all before being released to the general public. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s website offers a window-sized version of the photograph. There, viewers have the ability to zoom in and out. Read more at Travel and Leisure.

