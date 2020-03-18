Adobe Offers Two Free Months of Creative Cloud

With an increasing number of creatives working from home, Adobe has stepped in to offer current users two free months of Creative Cloud. Simply navigate the CC website and proceed to the cancellation page, there, users will be offered two months free before formally canceling. (You can give any reason for cancellation.) After accepting their offer for two free months, a $60 credit is applied to your account. This isn’t a coincidental secret promotion; it’s a direct response to support individuals (especially freelancers) who are facing immediate financial difficulties. Read more at Digital Arts Online.

