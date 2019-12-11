David Lynch’s Twin Peaks VR Game

Scroll down to see more content

Working with developer Collider Games and publisher Showtime, David Lynch has made his beloved, spooky Twin Peaks show into a VR game. Players can explore familiar locations (like the Red Room, Black Lodge, and Sheriff’s office) while solving puzzles to help Special Agent Cooper and Gordon Cole. From searching for evidence like Laura’s half-heart necklace to encountering some of the show’s scariest villains (Bob!), the game offers so much for fans. It will be available on Oculus Rift, Vive and Valve Index on 13 December. Find out more at It’s Nice That.