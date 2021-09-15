NASA’s New Rock Samples Could Prove Life Existed On Mars

According to NASA scientists, the rock samples taken from the Jezero Crater on Mars could indicate that life previously existed on the planet. The samples, taken by the rover Perseverance (which first drilled into Mars on 6 September and then again a few days later) have been identified as volcanic in origin. To the scientists’ surprise, these samples also contained salts—likely calcium sulphate or calcium phosphate—indicating water alteration and thus, raising the likelihood that life once existed on Mars. Find out more about these minerals at BBC.

Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech