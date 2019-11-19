The Initiative for Indigenous Futures on Artificial Intelligence

From the sixth (and most recent) installment of NYU ITP’s academic journal Adjacent, entitled Old/New/Next, senior editor Gabriella Garcia’s essay “There Is No ‘Artificial’ Intelligence: A Conversation with the Initiative for Indigenous Futures” seeks answers to two questions: what makes something “artificial” and how do we determine “intelligence?” Garcia references the MUTEK Montreal electronic arts festival and a symposium by members of Initiative for Indigenous Futures. IIF co-founder Professor Jason Edward Lewis and Lakota performance artist Suzanne Kite address everything from machine learning, programmed emotions, and the implementation of white supremacy in AI. Observation thus far has been that biases are entrenched in the algorithms coded into our technology—and now is the time to make change. Read more at Adjacent.

