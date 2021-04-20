Researchers Use Artificial Intelligence to Translate Whale Talk

To understand the “clicks” sperm whales make to talk (stringing together a series of statements called “codas”), researchers have launched a five-year-long quest called Protect CETI. It’ll be the most comprehensive attempt at interspecies communication ever, the team believes. CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) begins with the capturing and cataloging of millions of morse-code-like whale vocalizations. Video and audio tools will be used, and the data will be fed to an AI that uses natural language processing (the tech that brought us Siri and Alexa) to decode it. Cues from captured video will provide context to the conversations and, if all works according to plan, will bring researchers closer to a breakthrough than ever before. Read more at National Geographic.

Image courtesy of Guille Pozzi