The Most Valuable Car in the World: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe

Scroll down to see more content

On 5 May, a 1955 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was auctioned at the Mercedes-Benz museum where it set a new record for the most valuable car of all time. Sold for €135 million to a private collector, the automotive icon—revered for its remarkable design and technology—is one of the two prototypes that were built at the time by its creator and chief engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz Fund, a global scholarship program that will provide financial and career opportunities to young people studying technology as it relates to decarbonization and environmental science. The initiative (which will be jointly managed by a partner who has not yet been decided) is divided into two categories: university scholarships to encourage and empower students to study sustainability, and school scholarships, which will help young pupils realize local, environmental projects in their community. All programs will focus on those who do not typically have the financial access to these projects or studies.

“As a global company and as a luxury brand we bear a great level of responsibility towards society,” says Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity and Legal Affairs and a part of the governance for the Mercedes-Benz Fund. “We will establish the global scholarship program supporting young people in their studies, commitment and actions towards a more sustainable future. We are convinced that access to education in these areas will be crucial in encountering the great challenges of our time and contribute to greater stability, prosperity and social cohesion.”

The legacy of the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe goes beyond its advanced design and engine to make history as the most valuable car of all time, inspiring and funding the work of future generations.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz