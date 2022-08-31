TransPod’s Fully Electric “FluxJet” Transportation System Can Travel 1,000 km/h

In development by Canadian mobility startup TransPod to carry passengers and cargo, the FluxJet ultra-high-speed ground transportation system employs contactless power transmission, enabling it to reach speeds of 1000km/h. The FluxJet will travel along the TransPod Line, which is already under construction. Once it is in operation, “it will cost passengers approximately 44% less than a plane ticket to travel the corridor and help reduce CO2 emissions by 636,000 tonnes per year,” according to designboom. Read more about the groundbreaking system (which is similar to an airplane-train hybrid) and the emerging science of “veillance flux” that makes it possible at designboom.

Image courtesy of TransPod