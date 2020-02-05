Sweden’s Floating Hotel, Arctic Bath

Resembling a bundle of logs, Sweden’s Arctic Bath hotel and spa floats on the Lule River in the country’s north, near Luleå. Designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, the property offers a divine blend of luxury experiences and access to nature—with its open-air cold bath, bear-watching, hikes and other outdoor activities as well as saunas, massages and various treatments available indoors. Of the 12 guest rooms, some are on land and others are floating, but all are ideally situated underneath the Northern Lights during winter.

