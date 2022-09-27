7,000-Year-Old Structure That Predates Stonehenge Discovered

In the Czech Republic, archeologists discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure from the Neolithic period that is believed to have been constructed between 4,900 BCE and 4,600 BCE. This is 1,000 years before the construction of Stonehenge and several thousand years earlier than the Pyramids of Giza. Measuring 180 feet in diameter, the structure—called a roundel—may have been built by people from the Stroked Pottery culture who lived in farming villages in Central Europe. The role roundels played in the Stone Age, however, is still a mystery. One theory is that “it could have been used as an economic center, a center of trade. It could also have been a center of some religious cult, where rites of passage or rituals connected to the time of year were performed,” says Miroslav Kraus who led the excavation team in Prague. Read more about the roundel at ARTNews.

Image courtesy of Institute of Archeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences