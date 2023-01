Recently, LA-based Nigerian American artist Annahstasia released her exquisite “Untamed”—a breathtaking, powerful ode to liberation. She tells Line of Best Fit that the song is about “yearning for the freedom and control over your own space and body. It’s about shedding the weight of perception under modern-day patriarchy and becoming nearly feral.” Combining elements of folk, Latin, blues and more, it’s an enchanting and evocative song.