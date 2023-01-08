Scroll down to see more content

Annahstasia: Untamed

Recently, LA-based Nigerian American artist Annahstasia released her exquisite “Untamed”—a breathtaking, powerful ode to liberation. She tells Line of Best Fit that the song is about “yearning for the freedom and control over your own space and body. It’s about shedding the weight of perception under modern-day patriarchy and becoming nearly feral.” Combining elements of folk, Latin, blues and more, it’s an enchanting and evocative song.

Will Epstein: Oyster Bay

From composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Will Epstein, the hypnotic track “Oyster Bay” shimmers like a cityscape under the blanket of night. It’s a moody, magical glimpse at his forthcoming album, Wendy (out 3 February). Dave Harrington (co-founder of the electronic duo Darkside, and a frequent Epstein collaborator) contributes Bansuri guitar to the sonic palate, which includes a charismatic baseline, keyboards, body percussion and soprano saxophone. David Schulze directed the dreamlike official video.

Frankie Rose: Anything

A dreamy electro-pop track with New Wave influences, “Anything” marks a bright, buoyant return for recording artist Frankie Rose (of Crystal Stilts, Dum Dum Girls and Vivian Girls fame). Rose is set to release a new solo album, Love As Projection, this March. It will be her first since 2017’s acclaimed Cage Tropical.

The Pointer Sisters: Dare Me

Anita Pointer, a founding member of beloved girl group The Pointer Sisters, has passed away at 74 years old. Formed in Oakland under the name “Pointers, a Pair” in 1969 by sisters June and Bonnie Pointer, the band coalesced into a trio when Anita joined. They released their debut self-titled album in 1973, but it was in during the ’80s that The Pointer Sisters found their greatest success with enduring tracks like “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love).” Written by Nashville-based songwriters Sam Lorber and Dave Innis, synthpop bop “Dare Me” was written with the trio in mind and the video features the sisters dressed in drag at a boxing gym. The buoyant, energetic and playful song embodies the group’s vibe and the legacy they have left behind.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week.