Applications Open For Photography and Video Triennial Coming to NYC in 2023

The Museum of the City of New York will open New York Now—the city’s only triennial focused on photography, video and other lens-based mediums—in March 2023. Currently, they are inviting amateur and professional artists to submit work until 17 June for next year’s inaugural exhibition, which will engage the theme of home. Any work from the past six years can be considered and applicants can submit up to eight photographs or one video. According to the triennial’s organizers, they are looking for work that “creatively documents and interprets this changing cityscape and the disparate responses and experiences of New Yorkers, straddling the stories of the city before, during, and after the pandemic.” Learn more about the open call as well as the upcoming exhibit at Hyperallergic.

Image of Bob Lerner for LOOK magazine, “Hungarian Refugee [Man with a camera standing with his back to the United Nations Building];” courtesy of Museum of the City of New York