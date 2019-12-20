BENEE: Blu

BENEE’s surreal new single, “Blu,” arrives with a music video wherein she (aka Stella Bennett) puts on a performance aimed at unsettling its sole attendee (and all those watching on a screen). The lyrics suggest this lonely guest, who’s eventually held hostage and forced to watch a video of himself on stage, is an ex—specifically one that was unaware of how awful they’d treated her. Bennett’s performance—which spans the spectrum of human emotion—enchants, disturbs, and, as it slowly dissolves into a horror scene, mystifies.