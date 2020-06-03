Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in Washington, DC

DC-based food advocate Anela Malik maintains a list of Black-owned restaurants to support and explains how food is inherently political, saying, “As individuals, one of the best ways to stand up for those at greater risk, to support communities that are neglected, discriminated against or left behind is to support them financially,” she says. From Ethiopic and Cane to new pop-up Butter Me Up, these restaurants remain open and represent some of the best cuisine in the city. Click through to peruse her independent, ongoing, and ever-growing list of Black-owned restaurants in DC and its surrounding metropolitan.

