bLAck pARty feat. Childish Gambino: I Love You More Than You Know

Little Rock, Arkansas-raised, LA-based bLAck pARty (aka Malik Flint) releases his third album, called Hummingbird, today and from it comes the smooth and saccharine “I Love You More Than You Know.” The track features Childish Gambino (another in a string of collaborations) and possesses a gloriously languid energy that perfectly lends itself to the lyrics. bLAck pARty says that the album (which also features Saba, Kari Faux, Jean Deaux and more) is “a journey about self-love, romantic love and parental love” that “represents the evolution of human experience.”