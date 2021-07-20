Childish Gambino: Stay High (Brittany Howard Cover)

Alabama Shakes’ front-woman and guitarist, Brittany Howard recently announced Jaime Reimagined—an entire album of covers and remixes of her 2019 solo debut Jaime. The album’s first single “Stay High” remains an airy, uplifting vintage-sounding soul song—replete with rhythmic guitar, celesta and textured percussion. For Jaime Reimagined, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) eschews the guitar for strings, synths and handclaps, with his familiar falsetto sweeping over the top. Other artists appearing on the album include Little Dragon, Syd, BadBadNotGood, Michael Kiwanuka and more.