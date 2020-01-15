Thundercat, Steve Lacy + Steve Arrington: Black Qualls

By Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner), Steve Lacy (of The Internet) and the legendary Steve Arrington, “Black Qualls,” is smothered in funk. With familiar but contrasting vocals from Bruner and Arrington atop the rich, layered track, this song warrants repeat listens. The lyrics explore the mindset of many young black Americans at the moment, as Bruner explains, “What it feels like to be in this position right now… the weird ins and outs, we’re talking about those feelings.” This song is from It Is What It Is (out 3 April on Brainfeeder) which will also feature Childish Gambino, Louis Cole, Kamasi Washington and others.