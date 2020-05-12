Brockhampton: things can’t stay the same

A deviation from the group’s recent pop releases and a return to their hip-hop roots, Brockhampton’s “things can’t stay the same” centers on verses from two of the group’s 10+ members. Sampling a pitch-shifted “Trouble Will Remain” by Amnesty, the beat was produced by Kiko Merley, Romil Hemnani and Kevin Abstract (the group’s frontman) and provides a dramatic backdrop for Abstract and Matt Champion’s vocals. The single, which premiered alongside “N.S.T.” on the group’s invite-only Technical Difficulties Radio stream, will appear on one of their two albums planned for 2020.