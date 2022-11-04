Brockhampton: Big Pussy

LA-based Brockhampton announced their indefinite hiatus earlier this year, but have returned with the joyfully chaotic “Big Pussy.” Beginning with a snippet that sounds like the Germs, it swiftly runs rampant with jazz samples before shapeshifting into a rap banger and then morphs again with a chill, funk-inflected beat that’s reminiscent of ’90s progressive hip-hop, briefly borrowing from a Smoothe Da Hustler track. It features vocals from group leader Kevin Abstract, was produced by Bearface and Nick Velez, and will appear on the upcoming album The Family.