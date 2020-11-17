Cal Hunt’s Solo Dance, “Gliding: From Brooklyn to Paris,” at the French Institute Alliance Française’s Le Petit Gala

In the midst of the pandemic, fundraising events for educational and cultural institutions have modified to meet the health and safety needs of their supporters. NYC-based French Institute Alliance Française’s Le Petit Gala embodies this with a particular elegance. Streamed for free on Vimeo, the gala’s hybrid programming featured three lives performances (and a boxed dinner one could order for home, in advance) for audiences at home. Choreographer Jonah Bokaer kicked off the event; The Metropolitan Opera’s star countertenor, Anthony Roth Costanzo, closed it out. In between, Brooklyn-based Flex artist Cal Hunt mesmerized with the debut of his solo dance commission, Gliding: From Brooklyn to Paris. In the choreography, Hunt addressees his adaptation to life in Paris, where he resided last year to star in Les Indes Galantes at the Opera National de Paris. Watch Hunt’s performance at fiafgala.org now.

Image courtesy of Elena Olivo/FIAF