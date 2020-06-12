Chris Garneau: Now On

Intimate, pared-back and powerful, singer-songwriter Chris Garneau’s latest release, “Now On,” rests heartrending lyrics over sparse piano. Produced and recorded in Hudson, New York by composer Patrick Higgins, the track—which will appear on an album expected in January 2021—emphasizes the emotional power of Garneau’s voice. “On the surface, this song is about leaving a relationship,” he shares with us, “but ultimately, it’s about leaving shame behind and finding out what’s underneath. While this can often be more painful than the cover, it’s more rich, it’s who we really are—it’s our wealth and it belongs to us.” All proceeds from the track’s sale on Chris Garneau’s bandcamp will go to the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.