Chrissi: Lipo

English singer-songwriter Chrissi released her debut EP, Back in The Day, last year and now shares “Lipo,” an ode to self-assurance, body positivity and ditching toxic men. On the laidback R&B track, she sardonically ponders changing one’s appearance to fit in with myopic, narrow beauty standards. The artist says in a statement, “I wrote ‘Lipo’ because I was upset with a guy who’s sexualized me and then decided he couldn’t be with me because he didn’t want his friends to know what he’s into. Everyone has to kiss a few frogs I suppose. Made a banger out of it though!”