Dua Saleh: body cast

Sudanese-American recording artist Dua Saleh says “body cast” was “intended for a project in the future, but I can’t wait that long with what is happening in my city of Minneapolis.” The Minnesota-based artist recorded her emotional, oftentimes haunting single in response to police brutality and violence and will donate 100% of the proceeds from the track to the Black Visions Collective. The accompanying video and cover art—which address iPhone-recorded violence against Black individuals and those who we’ve lost thus far—further her messaging. The pictured cover design lists the names of “unarmed Black people killed by police in recent years,” Saleh says.