Her first new music since 2021’s 10-track time machine, Fousheé’s “double standard” is delightful, genre-bending song co-written by the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter with BNYX. Fousheé says the song “is addressing outdated gender roles that I have experienced in past relationships and rebelling against them. The imbalance frustrates me. Don’t expect anything from me that you wouldn’t give me, including respect and loyalty. I match energy.”