From Fousheé‘s debut album, time machine, “my slime” provides fans with more of her mellifluous melodies, honeyed vocals and whimsy. The track is accompanied by a playful, modern-day Bonnie and Clyde (or Harley Quinn and Joker) type video—perfectly fitting considering the lyrics, “You’re my slime / my partner in crime / we just blew a day but you’re still on my mind / let’s go to Paris sometime.”