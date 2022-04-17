Scroll down to see more content

Fousheé: double standard

Her first new music since 2021’s 10-track time machine, Fousheé’s “double standard” is delightful, genre-bending song co-written by the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter with BNYX. Fousheé says the song “is addressing outdated gender roles that I have experienced in past relationships and rebelling against them. The imbalance frustrates me. Don’t expect anything from me that you wouldn’t give me, including respect and loyalty. I match energy.”

JOYFULTALK: Ballad In 9

Canadian recording artist JOYFULTALK (aka multidisciplinary artist, musician and composer Jay Crocker) opens the door to an atmospheric, experimental jazz journey with his latest release, “Ballad In 9.” From Crocker’s forthcoming album, Familiar Science (out 6 May), the sublime sonic blend floats angelic, processed vocals over pronounced percussion and an alluring alto saxophone part contributed by Nicola Miller, which was recorded in one take. Altogether, it’s a wildly imaginative soundscape.

JB Dunckel: Corporate Sunset

JB Dunckel of dreamy French electro-pop duo Air announced his forthcoming third solo album, Carbon, and debuted the mesmeric single “Corporate Sunset.” The bright track and its kinetic energy conceal darker considerations. “Big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise,” Dunckel says in a statement. “That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”

Debbie: Stay

London-based singer-songwriter Debbie has crafted a gentle, soulful and sad song in “Stay,” a guitar-led track about the end of a relationship. Replete with clicks and choir influences, the song is pared-down but rich thanks to Debbie’s lush vocals.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week.