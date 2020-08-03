France’s Villa Noailles Art Center Hosts an Online Sale to Benefit Artists Directly

With all of the proceeds going directly to participating artists, an online sale hosted by the exquisite Villa Noailles art center sees works by dozens of artists—most being emerging talent from the LGBTQ+ community—on sale for €100 to €200. Located in Hyères, France, Villa Noailles is a modernist masterpiece itself. Their sale includes provocative photography, thoughtful watercolors, eccentric drawings and more. Artists include Sara Favriau, Darius Dolatyari and Antoine Audiau, whose simple but resonant rainbows truly stand out. All of the works originally appeared on the Villa Noailles Instagram account, as part of their Digital Rendezvous program during quarantine—the sale is an act of thanks.

Image courtesy of Adrien Pelletier