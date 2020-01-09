Gil Scott-Heron + Makaya McCraven: Where Did The Night Go

Chicago jazz musician Makaya McCraven brings new life to “Where Did The Night Go,” a track from the late spoken-word poet, musician and performer Gil Scott-Heron’s final album, I’m New Here. McCraven reassembles the original with bustling, zesty woodwinds and impactful percussion. The track will appear on We’re New Again, a complete reimagining of the last Scott-Heron album, released 10 years after the original. Jamie xx’s also reworked I’m New Here in its entirety, with his 2011 release We’re New Here.