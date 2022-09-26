Makaya McCraven: In These Times

The title track from Makaya McCraven’s recently released album, In These Times, is a swirling, otherworldly piece that perfectly sets the tone for the album. The Chicago-based composer, bandleader, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s music artfully combines elements of jazz, hip-hop, Motown, folk, funk and beyond to create an elegant melange. The album itself is an amalgam—made up of snippets of improv sessions and live performances that are rearranged and woven together seamlessly in post-production. Equal parts relaxing and thrilling, this album is hypnotizing.