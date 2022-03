Danish recording artist Josephine Philip debuts “Little Boy,” the slow-burning and soulful fourth single from her highly anticipated debut solo album, We Get Lost And Found. The Copenhagen-based singer-songwriter releases the powerful poetic number by way of an intimate live video, filmed by Adam Jandrup and Andreas Koefoed, which underscores the haunting beauty of the song.

Album art by LA GRAFIC DESIGN; photo by Fryd Frydendahl