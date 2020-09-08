Katia + Marielle Labèque: Paul is dying (by Philip Glass)

Legendary French sibling pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque breathe life into the stunning Philip Glass composition “Paul is dying (Part 1).” It’s the first synchronous taste of the duo’s highly anticipated album with Glass, Les enfants terribles (out 23 October). The release comes complete with a thoughtful video directed Ronan Day-Lewis, which extrapolates and embraces moments both human and element, and stars Lena Christakis and Rocco Rinaldi-Rose.