Banks: I Still Love You

Banks (aka singer-songwriter, musician and poet Jillian Rose Banks) has released a fourth track teasing her upcoming album SERPENTINA. Minimal, delicate and tender, “I Still Love You” is a long time coming, as Banks explains: “I’ve held this song tight for over six years. It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world… I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it’s as special to those who hear it as it is to me.” About loving and missing somebody you no longer speak to, it’s a sweet song full of longing.

Kilo Kish feat. Miguel: Death Fantasy

Recording artist Kilo Kish returns with the ominous single “Death Fantasy,” a transfixing collaboration with singer, songwriter and actor Miguel. An eerie, electronic soundscape hosts Kish’s sharp spoken-word lyrics and Miguel’s rising vocals. The two-minute track will appear on Kish’s sophomore LP, AMERICAN GURL, out 25 March.

Syd feat. Lucky Daye: CYBAH

Syd announces her second solo album, Broken Hearts Club, with the sultry and slow-burning “CYBAH,” featuring Lucky Daye. Syd (who’s part of Odd Future and the founder of The Internet) has crafted a hypnotic beat that’s buoyed by her own featherweight voice as well as gorgeous vocals from Lucky Daye. The album, which follows 2017’s sublime Fin, will feature the previously released “Missing Out” and include cameos from Kehlani and Smino. “The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart,” Syd says. “It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

Josephine Philip: Little Boy

Danish recording artist Josephine Philip debuts “Little Boy,” the slow-burning and soulful fourth single from her highly anticipated debut solo album, We Get Lost And Found. The Copenhagen-based singer-songwriter releases the powerful poetic number by way of an intimate live video, filmed by Adam Jandrup and Andreas Koefoed, which underscores the haunting beauty of the song.

Album art by LA GRAFIC DESIGN; photo by Fryd Frydendahl

