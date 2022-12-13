Julee Cruise: Falling

With music by acclaimed composer Angelo Badalamenti and lyrics by filmmaker David Lynch, “Falling” was released by dream-pop singer Julee Cruise in 1989 and appeared on her debut album, Floating into the Night. Lynch utilized the track’s instrumental version as the theme for his cult hit TV series, Twin Peaks, for which Badalamenti won the 1990 Grammy for best instrumental pop performance. Lynch also worked with Badalamenti—who was raised in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn and passed away today at age 85—on the films Blue Velvet, The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive. Badalamenti’s music profoundly influenced the tone, texture and depth of each scene it accompanied.