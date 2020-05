Accompanying the announcement of her new studio album, Healing Is a Miracle, ambient composer Julianna Barwick released the lead track, “Inspirit,” by way of an appropriately ethereal music video filmed in Iceland. Employing her mesmerizing vocal loops, the song’s hypnotic pull pairs well with the rugged landscapes. The LP, out on 10 July via Ninja Tune, will feature a collaboration with Icelandic singer Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, as well as Nosaj Thing and Mary Lattimore.