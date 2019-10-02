Kim Petras: Massacre

Incorporating a prequel-like extension to last year’s celebrated eight-track EP Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1, Kim Petras’ new 18-track LP Turn Off The Light is meant to “tell the whole damn story,” according to the pop singer. Spooky from start to finish, the album may be one of the only out there to look to Halloween, horror, the supernatural, demonic and campy for inspiration—and succeed. Standout track “Massacre” actually subverts the classic “Carol of the Bells” melody into something eerie, but dance floor ready. Petras will tour her debut full-length album, 2019’s Clarity, this fall.