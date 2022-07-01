Lasse Matthiessen: Emotional

Berlin-based indie-electro recording artist Lasse Matthiessen debuts “Emotional,” a stirring single driven by the singer’s baritone vocals and an ’80s-influenced electronic production. Between the poetic lyrics and shifting soundscape, the track balances optimism with an omnipresent gloom. “I wrote ‘Emotional’ in Hamburg after a concert,” Matthiessen says in a statement. “It was created by the neon lights of the night, the noise, the sweat, the beat and the pumping pulse in the Reeperbahn neighborhood. It came from everything that you can’t control in your life… and then comes the chorus where I shut out all noise and sing while sitting next to the listener’s ear: ‘I get so emotional and I can’t seem to control myself.'”