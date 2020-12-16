Little Dragon + Moses Sumney: The Other Lover

At first undeniably Little Dragon, “The Other Lover” soon welcomes Moses Sumney’s familiar, divine vocals as it burns slowly over four minutes. Taking its lyrics from the Swedish band’s previously released song “Another Lover,” this rework feels stripped back but still rich and textured. Sumney says, “I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be. When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (“shook,” as the kids say) that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.”