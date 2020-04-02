Moses Sumney: Cut Me

The single “Cut Me” appeared on the first half of Moses Sumney’s two-part græ album, released in February. In anticipation of the second half (out 15 May), Sumney treats fans with a self-directed video that radiates with his next-level artistic vision. A loose storyline includes Sumney’s journey to a hospital, a dance-laden stint there, and his subsequent escape—a less than subtle metaphor. It culminates in a spectacular scene that sets the bar for music videos: Sumney—dressed in all-black, with leather reigns in hand—commandeers the ambulance from its roof, guiding it through the desert as a playful synth beat acts as sonic contrast.