Mac Miller: Good News

The first single from Mac Miller’s posthumous record, “Good News” moves slowly, emphasizing the artist’s somber but clear-minded lyrics. He had finished a significant portion this new album, Circles (out 17 January via his estate), and together with Swimming (his fifth and last album), it would complete a concept—Swimming in Circles—producer Jon Brion and Miller (born Malcolm McCormick) planned to release. After Miller’s passing, Brion was dedicated to completing the album. In the final verse of “Good News,” Miller details his hopes for the album: “There’s a whole lot more for me waitin’ on the other side / I’m always wonderin’ if it feel like summer.” Now, rather, these lyrics sound like a heartfelt goodbye.