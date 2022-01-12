Massive Prehistoric “Sea Dragon” Fossil Discovered

Excavated in August and September 2021, the largest and most intact skeleton of an ichthyosaurs found in the UK measures 10 meters long and includes a massive 10-ton skull. These rare fossils of the marine dinosaur (known as a “sea dragon”) were uncovered in the landlocked Midlands, where two smaller, incomplete skeletons were dug up in the ’70s—others, however, have been unearthed in North America. An apex predator, the ichthyosaur “first appeared about 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago” and this one is believed to date back around 180 million years (placing it in the Jurassic Period). Read more about the mega-find at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Anglian Water/PA