Nilüfer Yanya: Crash

English singer-songwriter and musician Nilüfer Yanya announces her upcoming EP Feeling Lucky? with the anxiety-ridden “Crash,” which she wrote with Nick Hakim. Featuring gnarling electric guitar and thumping bass, the song shape-shifts over the course of four minutes. As Yanya explains, “My favorite thing about it is how there’s the twist at the end where the vibe changes and it’s almost like a version two.” The artist appears as a flight attendant in the video, which was apparently inspired by her own aerophobia.