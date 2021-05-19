Noah Chenfeld: Special Excess

NYC-based recording artist Noah Chenfeld returns with “Special Excess,” a dreamy indie-pop track about “coming of age, just a little late.” Directed by DXVI Designs’ Jeff O’Neill, the official music video finds quiet moments of beauty and isolation, often around modes of transportation in the city. Chenfeld tells us the track “is the first of several singles I plan on releasing this year, all of which were written during quarantine and recorded in my room. For the first time ever, I trusted my experience as a multi-instrumentalist and producer to create a small body of work that really feels like me, and captures a very specific moment in my life that was inspired in large part by personal undertakings that felt overdue, expedited by the newfound time, isolation and self-reflection created by the lockdown.”