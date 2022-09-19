Old Fire feat. Adam Torres: Dreamless

“Dreamless,” the eerie second single from the forthcoming sophomore album of Old Fire (aka recording artist and producer John Mark Lapham), features haunting guest vocals from singer-songwriter Adam Torres. Nathan Driskell directed and edited the track’s surreal, slow-burning music video, which reinforces the artfully disconcerting experience. “‘Dreamless’ was the last piece of the puzzle for this album,” Lapham says of Voids (out 4 November). “It came together spontaneously from some guitar recordings given to me by Alex Hutchins, who sent me a lot of improvised takes that I cut down and sequenced into something resembling a traditional pop structure (at least as ‘pop’ as Old Fire ever gets). As I was imagining a vocal, I heard someone like Peter Gabriel singing and looked for someone who could give me the shivers like he could. Enter Adam Torres.”