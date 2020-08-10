Aminé feat. Injury Reserve: Fetus

A track from Aminé’s newest album, Limbo, “Fetus” features the rap group Injury Reserve. Over a dark and distorted beat, the three rappers—Aminé (aka Adam Aminé Daniel), Ritchie With a T (aka Nathaniel Ritchie) and the late Stepa J Groggs (born Jordan Groggs)—debate bringing life into the world. “They giving guns with every muthafuckin’ happy meal / A shooter every month and they pretend it’s daffodils / My son’ll probably see that fire before a fire drill,” Aminé raps in his first verse. A verse later, Groggs delivers an emotional message, recorded shortly before his passing: “Can’t believe my baby girl’s already turning six / Pray you nothing like your daddy, stay away from drugs / Hope I can be half the father that my mama was.”