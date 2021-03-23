Park Ranger Paints on Recovered Rubbish

Artist and Park Ranger Mariah Reading has made a habit out of repurposing trash she finds in areas she patrols. Using these found objects as a canvas, she’s depicted the setting sun, wildflowers, stone-covered shores, swimming sea lions, mountain ranges and more. She’s turned these into an Instagram post series called #LandscapesNotLandfills, which surprises with each entry. Details from nature follow the indents of a bike helmet, waves wash down the sides of a discarded Croc shoe, rivers unfold on a flip-flop. Reading tells Atlas Obscura that while she’s retrieving the trash to better the environment, crafting stories for discarded objects proves equally as satisfying. Read more at Atlas Obscura.

