Link About It: This Week’s Picks

#DesignForATL Instagram Fundraiser for Families of Atlanta Victims

To support the families of the Atlanta hate crime victims, through the non-profit Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta (which is offering direct financial assistance), @DesignForATL is an Instagram-based fundraising program initiated and organized by three AAPI-founded and -led businesses in the design sector: Hello Human and Tantuvi, with the support of Ladies & Gentlemen Studio. More than 80 makers, designers and design studios have donated products—including decor, furnishings, lighting, textiles and ceramics, from the likes of The Future Perfect, Calico Wallpaper, Dusen Dusen, Poketo and so many more. The items can be explored through the @DesignForATL Instagram as well as the #DesignForATL hashtag, which brings up other participating designers. To participate in the raffle-like initiative, donate to Advancing Justice Atlanta and include the corresponding code from the item you are interested in. Donation requirements will vary depending on the item. The fundraiser will end on midnight EST on 28 March, with winners announced on 30 March.

Image courtesy of #DesignForATL

IKEA’s Free ScrapsBook Cookbook for Food Waste

With 50 clever recipes, “created in collaboration with chefs across North America,” along with numerous waste-saving tips, IKEA’s ScrapsBook cookbook teaches at-home chefs of all skill levels how to transform their food waste and any forgotten item in the back of the fridge into something delectable. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all covered—and some meals are more adventurous than others (with the “French press toast” a standout). Its ultimate goal is to help people at home live more sustainably, a reflection of the brand’s commitment to produce zero waste (by being fully circular) by 2030. Download the ScrapsBook cookbook PDF from IKEA for free now.

Image courtesy of IKEA

Park Ranger Paints on Recovered Rubbish

Artist and Park Ranger Mariah Reading has made a habit out of repurposing trash she finds in areas she patrols. Using these found objects as a canvas, she’s depicted the setting sun, wildflowers, stone-covered shores, swimming sea lions, mountain ranges and more. She’s turned these into an Instagram post series called #LandscapesNotLandfills, which surprises with each entry. Details from nature follow the indents of a bike helmet, waves wash down the sides of a discarded Croc shoe, rivers unfold on a flip-flop. Reading tells Atlas Obscura that while she’s retrieving the trash to better the environment, crafting stories for discarded objects proves equally as satisfying. Read more at Atlas Obscura.

Image courtesy of Mariah Reading

Light Artist Anthony James To Transform London’s Oxford Street with 33 Million LED Light Installation

From 12 to 26 April, contemporary artist Anthony James will present the powerful public artwork “Constellations” on the exterior of the Flannels flagship store along London’s Oxford Street. The momentous three-story work incorporates 33 million LED lights within 36 8K digital canvases, which will morph into mesmerizing patterns. Presented by Opera Gallery and curated by W1 Curates, the massive installation is actually comprised of “multiple works made during the last year and a half that have not been able to be displayed publicly,” the artist explains in a statement. Read more at Secret London.

Image courtesy of Opera Gallery

Calico Wallpaper’s Horizon-Inspired Collections

An artistic extension of Calico Wallpaper’s ombré effect Aurora collection, inspired by memories of horizons seen around the world by founders Rachel and Nick Cope, the Brooklyn brand’s new Dawn series features guest contributions by four international design studios. From Swiss designer Ini Archibong’s comforting cotton candy-like creation (inspired by the skies over Lake Neuchâtel) to the moody reds manifested by Milan’s Dimore Studio (conjuring the sensations of a ’70s lounge), each wallpaper casts a spell of shifting color. Read more at T Magazine.

Image courtesy of Calico Wallpaper

Link About It is our filtered look at the web, shared daily in Link and on social media, and rounded up every Saturday morning.