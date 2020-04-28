Discovery in Pompeii Suggest Romans Invented Recycling

The Pompeii ruins continue to reveal fascinating information from ancient history, and this time researchers found that Romans organized and recycled garbage. Scientists initially believed large piles of plaster and ceramic found outside the city walls were the result of an earthquake that occurred years before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD. But, as professor Allison Emmerson explains, “The piles outside the walls weren’t material that’s been dumped to get rid of it. They’re outside the walls being collected and sorted to be resold inside the walls.” The team of researchers also “used soil samples to trace the movement of rubbish across the city” allowing them to understand where the garbage originated, and how it was moved around for reuse. Find out more at The Guardian.

Via theguardian.com Posted on